BYU Football Schedules Home-and-Home Series with Colorado State
BYU football will play a future home-and-home series against Colorado State, Colorado State athletics announced on Wednesday. BYU will travel to Colorado State to take on the Rams on September 19th, 2026. Colorado State will make the return trip to Provo a few years later on September 8th, 2029.
These matchups will be the first football games between BYU and Colorado State since 2010 when both schools were members of the Mountain West Conference. BYU and Colorado State were conference foes many years. In total, the two programs have faced each other 69 total times. BYU currently holds a seven-game winning streak over the Rams dating back to 2004.
Colorado State is the third nonconference game on BYU's 2026 schedule. The Cougars are also scheduled to host Utah Tech and USF that season. The BYU-USF game was originally scheduled for mid October, so that game will likely be rescheduled, postponed, or cancelled. Every year, BYU will try to fit at least one non-conference Power Four opponent on the schedule. As of this writing, BYU does not have a non-conference Power Four team on the schedule. BYU might cancel the game against USF if it can find a P4 team to play in 2026.
In 2029, BYU had one non-conference game scheduled: a road contest at Ole Miss. However, that game was also schedule for September 8th. So either the BYU-Ole Miss game was moved to another date or it was cancelled. No other non-conference games have been scheduled for the 2029 season.