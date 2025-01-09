BYU Football Signs Baylor Transfer Garrison Grimes
On Wednesday, the BYU football program announced the signing of Baylor transfer Garrison Grimes. Grimes, the son of former BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, was a three-year starter at long snapper for the Bears. In his career, Grimes has played over 250 snaps and appeared in 31 games on special teams.
BYU signed Grimes to replace starting long snapper Austin Riggs. Following the 2024 season, Riggs entered the transfer portal.
Garrison Grimes played at nearby American Fork High School in his prep days. He was at American Fork since his Dad was the offensive coordinator at BYU at the time. He graduated in 2021, the same year Jeff Grimes left BYU to be the offensive coordinator at Baylor.
After redshirting in 2021, Garrison became the starting long snapper for Baylor in 2022. He played in all 13 games and he recorded a handful of tackles on special teams. He was also named to the First-Team Academic All-Big 12.
In 2023, Garrison started at long snapper through the first five games until he suffered a season-ending injury against UCF. That season, he had two fumble recoveries on punt coverage against Texas.
In 2024, Garrison returned to his starting role, playing 120 total snaps for Baylor on special teams.
Grimes will compete for the starting long snapper job alongside Cannon Skidmore. Skidmore started at long snapper in the bowl game against Colorado after Riggs entered the transfer portal.