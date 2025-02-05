BYU Football Signs Tight End Jacob Nye Out of Texas
On Wednesday, Texas native and tight end prospect Jacob Nye signed with BYU. Nye committed to the Cougars over competing offers from Tulane, Tulsa, Texas State, and Arkansas State among others. Nye has primarily played wide receiver at the high school level. Listed at 6'4 and 225 pounds, he projects as a tight end at the next level.
Nye just wrapped up his senior season where he tallied 44 catches for 734 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Nye was a late addition to BYU's 2025 recruiting class. The Cougars are set to lose six tight ends to either graduation, the transfer portal, or missions. BYU needed to add some players at tight end, and Nye is a developmental prospect that could come in and start the development process for BYU.
Nye is one of multiple tight ends in BYU's 2025 class. The Cougars signed tight ends Tucker Kelleher, Blake Bryce, and Jackson Doman during the early singing period. Both Blake Bryce and Jackson Doman are scheduled to go on missions prior to enrolling at BYU. It is anticipated that Tucker Kelleher and Jacob Nye will enroll right away.