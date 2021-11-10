Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    BYU Slowly Moving Up in the College Football Playoff Rankings

    The second 2021 College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday
    It's November 9 and BYU still has an outside shot at a NY6 Bowl. In the second edition of the 2021 College Football Playoff rankings, BYU moved from #15 to #14.

    Here are the second 2021 College Football Playoff rankings:

    1. Georgia
    2. Alabama
    3. Oregon
    4. Ohio State
    5. Cincinnati
    6. Michigan
    7. Michigan State
    8. Oklahoma
    9. Notre Dame
    10. Oklahoma State
    11. Texas A&M
    12. Wake Forest
    13. Baylor
    14. BYU
    15. Ole Miss
    16. NC State
    17. Auburn
    18. Wisconsin
    19. Purdue
    20. Iowa
    21. Pittsburgh
    22. SDSU
    23. UTSA
    24. Utah
    25. Arkansas

    Where does BYU need to be ranked to make a NY6 bowl?

    First, it's important to note that the number of at-large bids changes depending on which NY6 destinations host the College Football Playoff. The Cotton Bowl and the Orange Bowl host the CFP this year which is the same rotation as 2018 and 2015. Since 2015 and 2018 were on the same rotation as 2021, we'll compare against those two years the most.

    It's also important to note that the College Football Playoff rankings determine those that are invited to the playoff and those that receive at-large bids.

    Lastly, it's extra important to note that BYU does not qualify for the group of five NY6 spot. Some analysts misunderstand that. The G5 NY6 spot is awarded to the highest-ranked G5 team in the final College Football Playoff rankings. BYU is not in a G5 conference. Therefore, they do not qualify for the automatic G5 bid. If the season ended today, the G5 representative would be Cincinnati. BYU is not competing with Cincinnati for the same spot in a NY6 game.

    Without further ado, let's look at 2015:

    2015 NY6 Bowls

    • Orange Bowl: Clemson (1) vs Oklahoma (4)
    • Cotton Bowl: Alabama (2) vs Michigan State (3)
    • Rose Bowl: Iowa (5, auto) vs Stanford (6, auto)
    • Peach Bowl: Florida State (9, at large) vs Houston (18, auto G5)
    • Fiesta Bowl: Ohio State (7, at large) vs Notre Dame (8, at large)
    • Sugar Bowl: Ole Miss (12, auto) vs Oklahoma (16, auto)

    In 2015, the highest-ranked team in the CFP ranking that was excluded from the NY6 was North Carolina at #10. Why was North Carolina excluded despite being ranked in the top 12? They did not qualify for an at-large bid.

    To understand at-large bids, you need to understand the difference between the three NY6 contract bowls and the three NY6 access bowls:

    NY6 Contract Bowls

    These bowls are under contract with specific P5 conferences. If these bowls don't host the CFP semifinal then they invite the same conferences every year:

    1. Rose Bowl (Big Ten champ/Big Ten runner up if champ goes to playoff vs PAC-12 champ/PAC-12 runner up if champ goes to playoff)
    2. Sugar Bowl (SEC champ/SEC runner up if champ goes to playoff vs BIG 12 champ/ Big 12 runner up if champ goes to playoff)
    3. Orange Bowl (ACC champ/ACC runner up if champ goes to playoff vs highest available from the SEC, Big Ten, and Notre Dame)

    NY6 Access Bowls

    These bowls take turns hosting the CFP semifinal but they aren't under contract with specific conferences. If they are not hosting the playoff, they host P5 champions that were not invited to the playoff and the highest-ranked G5 team. If there are spots left over, they extend at-large invitations based on CFP rankings. Matchups depend on geography and perceived competitiveness of games.

    1. Cotton Bowl
    2. Fiesta Bowl
    3. Peach Bowl

    The good news for BYU fans is that two of the three access bowls are not hosting the CFP semifinal, meaning there two to three at-large spots are available this season.

    2018 NY6 Bowls

    • Orange Bowl: Alabama (1) vs Ohio State (4)
    • Cotton Bowl: Clemson (2) vs Notre Dame (3)
    • Rose Bowl: Ohio State (6, auto) vs Washington (9, auto)
    • Peach Bowl: Michigan (7, at large) vs Florida (10, at large)
    • Fiesta Bowl: UCF (8, G5 auto) vs LSU (11, at large)
    • Sugar Bowl: Georgia (5, auto) vs Texas (15, auto)

    In 2018, the highest-ranked team in the CFP ranking that was excluded from the NY6 was Penn State at #12.

    So What?

    Since the NY6 bids depend on which conferences make the playoff, we don't know exactly where BYU will need to be ranked to qualify for a NY6 at-large bid. However, every team ranked #9 or better has been invited to a NY6 game since 2014. In 2018, an at-large team was invited at #11. In In other words, nine is the magic number where BYU needs to finish this season ranked if they want to make a NY6 bowl, but they could qualify if they make the top 12 and a few dominoes fall in their favor.

    If The Season Ended Today

    If the season ended today, here is how the NY6 would look:

    • Orange Bowl: Georgia (1) vs Oregon (4)
    • Cotton Bowl: Alabama (2) vs Oregon (3)
    • Rose Bowl: Michigan (6, auto) vs Utah (24, auto)
    • Peach Bowl: Cincinnati (5, G5 auto) vs Michigan State (7, at large)
    • Fiesta Bowl: Wake Forest (9, auto) vs Notre Dame (9, at large)
    • Sugar Bowl: Texas A&M (11, auto) vs Oklahoma (8, auto)

    In the above scenario, the cutoff for at-large teams would be #9 in the CFP rankings.

    BYU Slowly Moving Up in the College Football Playoff Rankings

