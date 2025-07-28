BYU Football to do Whiteout Under the Lights Against Stanford
A whiteout under the lights is coming back to Lavell Edwards Stadium this season. On Monday, BYU unveiled the uniform combinations for the 2025 season. BYU also announced their plans for fans to wear white for the home game against Stanford. That game will kickoff at 8:15 PM Mountain Time.
In most years, BYU will wear white uniforms for whiteout games at home. That will not be the case against Stanford. BYU will wear the classic royal home uniforms with white facemasks. It is the same combination that BYU wore in their last-second win over Oklahoma State in 2024.
In the last whiteout game under the lights, magic happened, as Austin Collie would say. BYU dominated Kansas State 38-9. The Cougars went on a scoring rampage to end the first half that continued to start the second half. It was one of the wildest BYU games in recent memory.
In that game, BYU punt returner Parker Kingston had an improbable punt return for a touchdown, the first of his career. SportsCenter named it a "player of the year candidate."
BYU has asked the fans to wear royal for every other game, including road games.