BYU to Honor 11 Juniors as Part of Senior Day

On Saturday morning, BYU announced the names of 11 juniors that will be honored as part of senior day.

Tyler Allgeier - RB Matthew Criddle - DB JT Gentry - OL James Empey - OL Drew Jensen - LB Lopini Katoa - RB Jason Money - DB Neil Pau'u Gunner Romney Earl Tuioti-Mariner Joe Tukuafu

These are players that would have been seniors if not for the extra year of "Covid" eligibility. It's also worth noting that these decision are not final - all players could come back for an extra year, but BYU has decided to honor them in case they decide to move on after this season.

BYU will also honor the only three true seniors on the roster this season:

Jared Kapisi - DB Uriah Leiataua - DL Samson Nacua - WR

It's also worth noting those juniors that were not listed as part of senior day. Since they were not listed, it's likely that these players will return to BYU next season:

Keenan Ellis - DB Chaz Ah You - LB Chris Jackson - WR D'Angelo Mandell - DB Malik Moore - DB Jacques Wilson - DB Kaleb Hayes - DB Mitchell Price - DB Shamon Willis - DB Pepe Tanuvasa - DL Alden Tofa - DL Lorenzo Fauatea - DL Lane Lunt - TE

Uniform Information

In honor of senior night, the Cougars will sport the navy home jerseys with navy helmets against Idaho State. The helmet will also feature the gray "nickel" facemask.

In ten games this season, BYU will have worn ten different uniform combinations.

Connecting Uniforms to Tradtition

The BYU equipment staff will continue to announce the uniform combination for each game in a similar format as last season, with each uniform being revealed the week of the game. Since 1964, BYU has donned royal helmets, white helmets, and navy helmets. For the first time in program history, however, BYU will wear royal helmets, white helmets, and navy helmets in the same season. When BYU added the royal helmets and navy helmets in March, they provided the historical context for blue helmets in BYU football history.

"In 1969, celebrating the centennial of college football, the Cougars returned to a white helmet with double-stripe design that had been used during the 1956 season. Now commonly viewed as the classic BYU look, the white helmet with blue stripes and Y logo remained the primary helmet for the next three decades during the Edwards era until a navy-blue helmet was adopted in 1999.

In partnership with Nike in 1999, BYU introduced the navy helmet along with new logos, colors, and uniforms. The navy jersey and helmet had not been used at BYU since the 1950s. The dark blue helmet again became a part of the tradition-rich history of Cougar football, which included the final season of Coach Edwards’ Hall of Fame career in 2000. Also finishing his playing career that same season was current BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, while other Cougar standouts such as Doak Walker Award winner Luke Staley, future NFL quarterbacks Brandon Doman and John Beck and many other great players donned the blue helmet while adding to the BYU football legacy.