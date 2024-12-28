BYU Football to Wear All White Uniforms for Alamo Bowl Against Colorado
On Saturday night, BYU will take on Colorado in the Alamo Bowl. For the third time this season, BYU will wear all white uniforms. BYU will wear white helmets with white facemasks, white jerseys, and white pants. BYU last wore this exact combination against Boise State in 2022.
2024 Uniform Combinations
Southern Illinois - All Royal
BYU wore the all royal uniforms in the season opener against Southern Illinois. For the first time, BYU wore white facemasks with this combination.
SMU - Navy helmets with white uniforms
BYU wore a navy combination against SMU that had not been worn before. The Cougars wore navy helmets with all white uniforms and navy trim.
Wyoming - Royal helmets with white uniforms
BYU went back to royal against Wyoming with the all white uniforms with the royal helmets.
Kansas State - 1996 All white throwback uniforms
BYU wore the 1996 all white throwback uniforms against Kansas State, and the crowd wore white as well. The uniforms added to the electric atmosphere inside Lavell Edwards Stadium as BYU took down no. 13 Kansas State in dominant fashion.
Baylor - All white with royal trim
For the fourth time in as many weeks, BYU wore white on white uniforms against Baylor. This time, BYU wore all white uniforms with the white helmets and royal trim.
Arizona - Classic royal home uniforms
BYU wore the classic royal home uniforms against Arizona.
Oklahoma State - Royal home uniforms
BYU wore the classic home uniforms against Oklahoma State, except the facemasks were white instead of royal.
UCF - Royal away uniforms with royal helmets
BYU wore the "royal oreo" combination against UCF in a convincing road win.
Utah - Royal rush
BYU wore the "royal rush" uniforms in a color-on-color matchup against Utah.
Kansas - Royal home with royal helmets
Against Kansas, BYU wore the royal home uniform with royal helmets.
Arizona State - Royal away with royal helmets
BYU wore the royal away uniforms with royal helmets against Arizona State.
Houston - Navy home with navy helmets
BYU wore navy for just the second time of the 2024 season against Houston.