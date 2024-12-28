Cougs Daily

BYU Football to Wear All White Uniforms for Alamo Bowl Against Colorado

BYU vs Colorado in the Alamo Bowl
BYU vs Colorado in the Alamo Bowl / BYU Photo
On Saturday night, BYU will take on Colorado in the Alamo Bowl. For the third time this season, BYU will wear all white uniforms. BYU will wear white helmets with white facemasks, white jerseys, and white pants. BYU last wore this exact combination against Boise State in 2022.

2024 Uniform Combinations

Southern Illinois - All Royal

BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston against Southern Illinois
BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston against Southern Illinois / BYU Photo

BYU wore the all royal uniforms in the season opener against Southern Illinois. For the first time, BYU wore white facemasks with this combination.

SMU - Navy helmets with white uniforms

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff against SMU
BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff against SMU / BYU Photo

BYU wore a navy combination against SMU that had not been worn before. The Cougars wore navy helmets with all white uniforms and navy trim.

Wyoming - Royal helmets with white uniforms

Keelan Marion scores a touchdown on a kickoff return against Wyoming
Keelan Marion scores a touchdown on a kickoff return against Wyoming / BYU Photo

BYU went back to royal against Wyoming with the all white uniforms with the royal helmets.

Kansas State - 1996 All white throwback uniforms

BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter against Kansas State
BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter against Kansas State / BYU Photo

BYU wore the 1996 all white throwback uniforms against Kansas State, and the crowd wore white as well. The uniforms added to the electric atmosphere inside Lavell Edwards Stadium as BYU took down no. 13 Kansas State in dominant fashion.

Baylor - All white with royal trim

BYU offense lines up against Baylor
BYU offense lines up against Baylor / BYU Photo

For the fourth time in as many weeks, BYU wore white on white uniforms against Baylor. This time, BYU wore all white uniforms with the white helmets and royal trim.

Arizona - Classic royal home uniforms

Harrison Taggart and Tanner Wall against Arizona
Harrison Taggart and Tanner Wall against Arizona / BYU Photo

BYU wore the classic royal home uniforms against Arizona.

Oklahoma State - Royal home uniforms

BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker against Oklahoma State
BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker against Oklahoma State / BYU Photo

BYU wore the classic home uniforms against Oklahoma State, except the facemasks were white instead of royal.

UCF - Royal away uniforms with royal helmets

Raider Damuni against UCF
Raider Damuni against UCF / BYU Photo

BYU wore the "royal oreo" combination against UCF in a convincing road win.

Utah - Royal rush

BYU wide receiver Keelan Marion returns a kickoff for a touchdown against Utah
BYU wide receiver Keelan Marion returns a kickoff for a touchdown against Utah / BYU Photo

BYU wore the "royal rush" uniforms in a color-on-color matchup against Utah.

Kansas - Royal home with royal helmets

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff against Kansas
BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff against Kansas / BYU Photo

Against Kansas, BYU wore the royal home uniform with royal helmets.

Arizona State - Royal away with royal helmets

BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter against Arizona State
BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter against Arizona State / BYU Photo

BYU wore the royal away uniforms with royal helmets against Arizona State.

Houston - Navy home with navy helmets

BYU wide receiver Keelan Marion against Houston
BYU wide receiver Keelan Marion against Houston / BYU Photo

BYU wore navy for just the second time of the 2024 season against Houston.

