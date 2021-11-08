Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    BYU Unveils Uniform Combination for Georgia Southern

    The Cougars will wear another unique combination against Georgia Southern
    Author:

    On Monday morning, BYU released the uniform combination it will wear against Georgia Southern. The Cougars will sport the all white away jerseys with royal helmets. This uniform is known as the "Royal Sitake".

    The combination is named "Royal Sitake" after the road uniform that head coach Kalani Sitake wore when he played at BYU. The "Sitake" is the same combination except with navy accents.

    In 11 games this season, BYU will have worn 11 different uniform combinations.

    2021 Uniform Recap

    BYU wore the "royal rush" combination in the season opener against Arizona.

    Read More

    Neil Pau'u vs arizona royal blue
    Lopini Katoa vs Arizona all royal

    Then they wore the traditional royal home uniforms against Utah with a small twist: the helmets featured a "nickel" facemask instead of the customary royal facemask.

    Ammon Hannemann vs Utah
    Tyler Allgeier vs Utah

    The Cougars wore all white with royal accents in their win over #19 Arizona State.

    Jaren Hall BYU vs Arizona State whiteout
    Lopini Katoa BYU vs Arizona State whiteout

    They wore the classic navy home uniform in their victory over USF.

    Baylor Romney vs USF
    Gunner Romney vs USF

    Against Utah State, the Cougars wore the classic royal away uniform with the "Giff" facemask under the Friday night lights.

    Samson Nacua vs Utah State
    Lopini Katoa vs Utah State

    In the loss against Boise State, they wore all navy.

    Puka Nacua vs Boise State all navy
    Samson Nacua and Joe Tukuafu vs Boise State all navy

    Against Baylor, BYU wore the navy away uniform with the navy helmet.

    Malik Moore vs Baylor
    Samson Nacua vs Baylor

    Against Washington State, BYU wore all white with navy accents.

    Jaren Hall vs Washington State
    Tyler Allgeier vs Washington State

    BYU wore the "Virgil" in a wild shootout against Virginia.

    USATSI_17065554_168390393_lowres
    USATSI_17063931_168390393_lowres

    On Senior night, they wore the "Midnight Virgil" against Idaho State.

    USATSI_17109215_168390393_lowres
    USATSI_17109518_168390393_lowres

    BYU has more uniform combinations than games on the schedule, so fans can expect a new look every week.

    Connecting Uniforms to Tradtition

    The BYU equipment staff will continue to announce the uniform combination for each game in a similar format as last season, with each uniform being revealed the week of the game. Since 1964, BYU has donned royal helmets, white helmets, and navy helmets. For the first time in program history, however, BYU will wear royal helmets, white helmets, and navy helmets in the same season. When BYU added the royal helmets and navy helmets in March, they provided the historical context for blue helmets in BYU football history.

    "In 1969, celebrating the centennial of college football, the Cougars returned to a white helmet with double-stripe design that had been used during the 1956 season. Now commonly viewed as the classic BYU look, the white helmet with blue stripes and Y logo remained the primary helmet for the next three decades during the Edwards era until a navy-blue helmet was adopted in 1999.

    In partnership with Nike in 1999, BYU introduced the navy helmet along with new logos, colors, and uniforms. The navy jersey and helmet had not been used at BYU since the 1950s. The dark blue helmet again became a part of the tradition-rich history of Cougar football, which included the final season of Coach Edwards’ Hall of Fame career in 2000. Also finishing his playing career that same season was current BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, while other Cougar standouts such as Doak Walker Award winner Luke Staley, future NFL quarterbacks Brandon Doman and John Beck and many other great players donned the blue helmet while adding to the BYU football legacy.

    In 2005, under head coach Bronco Mendenhall, the Cougars returned to the white helmet with the traditional-style jersey that had been popular throughout much of the Edwards era. All three colors of helmets that will now be utilized by BYU—white, royal, andnavy—were used during Edwards' tenure in Provo dating back to 1962."

    Uniform Combinations.jfif

    BYU Unveils Uniform Combination for Georgia Southern

    The Cougars will wear another unique combination against Georgia Southern

    3 minutes ago
    Kalani Sitake vs Baylor

    BYU Makes the Top Five for Five-Star DB Cormani McClain

    Cormani McClain is a five-star cornerback out of Florida

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17065552_168390393_lowres

    BYU to Honor 11 Juniors as Part of Senior Day

    11 juniors will be honored as part of BYU's senior day

    Nov 6, 2021
    D'Angelo Mandell vs Baylor

    Who BYU Football Fans Should Cheer for in Week 10

    The games that will impact BYU's road to a NY6 Bowl

    Nov 6, 2021
    IMG_1659

    Oregon Transfer Kingsley Suamataia Commits to BYU

    Suamataia was a five-star recruit in the class of 2021

    Nov 5, 2021
    USATSI_17063777_168390393_lowres

    Here’s What It’s Going to Take for BYU to Make a NY6 Bowl Game

    The odds aren't in BYU's favor, but the Cougars could (still) very well make the cut and qualify for an NY6 bowl game.

    Nov 4, 2021
    USATSI_17067397_168390393_lowres

    Where BYU Can Move Up in the College Football Playoff Rankings

    Nov 3, 2021
    USATSI_17063933_168390393_lowres

    Where BYU Would Need to be Ranked to Make a New Year's Six Bowl

    Nov 2, 2021