BYU Football Was a Second Tier Program in EA Sports Video Game Royalties
The College Football video game from EA Sports is coming back this Summer for the first time since 2013. For the first time ever, college football players will be paid to be in the game. Multiple reports have confirmed that the players will receive approximately $600 each. The schools themselves will receive royalties from EA Sports as well.
To determine royalty amounts, EA Sports sorted FBS football programs into four tiers, Matt Liberman of Cllct's reported Friday. The sorting criteria included the final AP polls over the last 10 years. Teams received one point for each season they finished ranked in the top 25. Six points or more landed schools in Tier1, two to five points in Tier 2, one point in Tier 3 and zero points in Tier 4.
BYU, who finished ranked in 2020 and 2021, earned a spot in Tier 2.
- Tier 1 programs received $99,875.16
- Tier 2 schools received $59,925.09
- Tier 3 teams received $39,950.06
- Tier 4 programs received $9,987.52.
Oklahoma State and Utah were the lone Big 12 programs in Tier 1. Most of the Big 12, including Cincinnati, TCU, Baylor, UCF, Kansas State, Arizona, West Virginia, Houston, and BYU, were in Tier 2.
Kansas, Colorado, Arizona State, and Iowa State were in Tier 3, and Texas Tech was the lone Big 12 program in Tier 4.
- Tier 1: Oklahoma State, Utah
- Tier 2: Cincinnati, TCU, Baylor, UCF, Kansas State, Arizona, West Virginia, Houston, BYU
- Tier 3: Kansas, Colorado, Arizona State, Iowa State
- Tier 4: Texas Tech
The game launches on July 19th. It will be available a few days earlier to those that purchased the deluxe version.