BYU Football Will be a Top 20 Offense in New College Football Video Game
The new college football video game is set to be released on July 10th, with early access starting as early as July 7th. BYU, who is coming off an 11-2 season in 2024, will feature a top 20 offense according to a press release from EA Sports.
The BYU offense will be ranked 16th overall and second in the Big 12. Here are the top 25 offenses in the new college football video game.
- Texas - 91
- Penn State - 91
- Ohio State - 91
- Arizona State - 91
- Clemson - 89
- LSU - 89
- Alabama - 89
- Notre Dame - 89
- Florida - 89
- Miami - 89
- Indiana - 89
- Texas A&M - 89
- Georgia - 87
- Oklahoma - 87
- SMU - 87
- BYU - 87
- Baylor - 87
- Texas Tech - 87
- Oregon - 85
- Ole Miss - 85
- USC - 85
- Boise State - 85
- Iowa State - 85
- Nebraska - 85
- South Carolina - 85
In total, five Big 12 teams will have top 25 offenses in the new game.
The Cougars return a lot of production from a season ago, headlined by Chase Roberts and LJ Martin. BYU also returns quarterback Jake Retzlaff. However, his status for 2025 is still unknown as of this writing.
Despite having a dominant defense a year ago, BYU's defense is not ranked in the top 25. As a result, BYU's overall ranking is outside the top 25.
The Big 12 has two teams in the top 15 overall rankings in Texas Tech (13) and Arizona State (14). Those are the only two Big 12 schools in the top 25.