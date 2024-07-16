BYU Football Will be Permitted to Use Tablets on the Sideline in 2024
Sideline technology is coming to college football. As part of rule changes being implemented for the 2024 college football season, college football teams will be allowed to use new technology to enable video playback on the sideline and helmet communication with quarterbacks. These changes have been implemented at the NFL level over the last few years, and they were tested in a handful of bowl games last season.
BYU, and all Big 12 schools, will use Microsoft Surface tablets on the sideline to review film. If a quarterback throws an interception or a defensive back misses an assignment, that player will be allowed to review that play when they go to the sideline. If you have watched NFL games over the last few years, that has become common practice, especially for quarterbacks.
Those teams that use the new technology to their advantage will have a leg up in terms of in-game adjustments in 2024.
That's not the only rule change coming to college football. Direct helmet communication will be allowed with the quarterback on the field. Offensive coordinators will be permitted to call in their plays directly to the quarterbacks, and the quarterbacks will communicate the playcall to the rest of the players on the field. Gone are the days of hand signals and signs in between every play. It wouldn't be surprising if more players huddle to avoid communication mistakes and avoid the risk of opposing teams stealing signs.
BYU and offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick implemented direct helmet communication during Spring camp.