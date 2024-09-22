BYU Football Will Likely Be Ranked in Sunday's AP Poll
In front of a sellout crowd on Saturday night, Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program dominated no. 13 Kansas State and sent a message to the rest of the Big 12. The BYU defense has been great in every game this season and that trend continued against the Wildcats. For the second time in as many games against P4 teams, BYU did not allow a touchdown. BYU's offense was opportunistic, taking advantage of all the short fields provided by the BYU defense.
Following a 38-9 win over no. 13 Kansas State, BYU will likely be ranked in the AP Top 25 when the poll comes out on Sunday. BYU has a perfect 4-0 record and the Cougars are allowing just 12.8 points per game.
Now that BYU has notched such a dominant win over a ranked opponent, the voters will take a closer look at BYU's resume. When they do, the wins over Kansas State and SMU will look very good.
On Saturday, SMU put up 66 points against TCU in a dominant win. Remember, BYU's defense kept the SMU offense out of the endzone. SMU's only loss this season came against BYU and the Cougars have been the only team that could slow down a really good SMU offense.
Kansas State was coming off a dominant win over no. 20 Arizona. The Wildcats were the highest-ranked team in the conference according to FPI. Winning that game in such dominant fashion will be rewarded by the AP voters.
The AP poll is set to be released at 12:00 PM Mountain Time.