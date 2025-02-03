BYU Football Will Reportedly Take on Colorado in Late September
The Big 12 will unveil the 2025 schedule on Tuesday morning. A few leaks from the 2025 schedule have started to hit social media. On Monday afternoon, Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports reported that BYU will travel to Colorado in late September. The Cougars will take on the Buffaloes on September 27th according to Dellenger's report.
BYU-Colorado will be a rematch of the Alamo Bowl. It could also be the Big 12 opener for the Cougars. BYU is set to take on East Carolina on September 20th. There is a possibility that BYU could open conference play a week earlier on September 13th. Or BYU could also have one of its two byes that weekend and open conference play later that month against the Buffaloes.
BYU-Colorado will be one of the most pivotal games on BYU's schedule. A win in this game would position BYU to take another run at the Big 12 title game. A loss in this game would be similar to Kansas State's loss at BYU last year: it wouldn't eliminate BYU from title contention, but it would eliminate a lot of margin for error in October and November.
The Buffaloes will surely be motivated in this game. BYU embarrassed Colorado in the Alamo Bowl in front of a record audience. This will be the first time the two teams have met in conference play since the Buffaloes joined the Big 12.