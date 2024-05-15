BYU Football Will Travel Less in 2024 Than Most Years as an Independent
In the ever-changing landscape of college athletics, most of the Power Four conferences have become national in terms of geography. The ACC stretches literally from coast to coast. The Big Ten covers nearly the entire country, and the Big 12 is in four different time zones. During conference realignment, increasing travel requirements for student-athletes has been a hot topic.
BYU, at least in football, might be one of the unique exceptions. BYU's travel could decrease thanks to conference realignment. Prior to joining the Big 12, BYU played a national schedule as an independent. In 2019, the year in which BYU traveled the very most, the Cougars traveled over 21,000 miles. They traveled as far east as Tampa, Florida and as far west as Honolulu, Hawaii.
BYU is scheduled to travel 9,582 miles roundtrip in 2024. Including the postseason, that is less than every year in the independence era except 2015 when BYU traveled 10 fewer miles: 9,572. Excluding the postseason, BYU is scheduled to travel less than it did every year in independence except 2012, 2015, and 2021.
Now as a member of the Big 12, BYU could play a more regional schedule, more often. In 2024, BYU plays road games at Utah, Arizona State, and Wyoming. There are other regional conference foes like Arizona and Colorado that BYU will play in future years. Of course, the miles could rack up fast if BYU plays road games at West Virginia and UCF in the same season, but that wouldn't be out of the ordinary for BYU. BYU grew accustomed to multiple trips to the Eastern time zone per season.
Power Four teams will be traveling more miles than ever before beginning in 2024. At least in 2024, BYU's travel schedule appears to be manageable.