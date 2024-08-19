BYU Football Will Wrap up Fall Camp This Week
PROVO, UT - Fall camp is coming to a close for the BYU football program. Later this week, the Cougars will officially move on from camp and turn their attention to the season opener against the Southern Illinois Salukis. Last Friday, BYU defensive ends coach Kelly Poppinga mentioned that the plan was to make Wednesday the final practice of Fall camp. "Next Wednesday we'll have our last practice before we move onto our prep for Southern Illinois," Poppinga said when asked about when BYU will name a starting punter.
Punter isn't the only position battle that still needs to be decided. The quarterback battle between Jake Retzlaff and Gerry Bohanon has not been resolved. Those two continued to split reps with the first-team offense last week. It remains to be seen whether BYU will announce a starter this week or not.
There are two other position battles on offense to watch. The right guard spot has been a contested battle between Sonny Makasini and Austin Leausa. At tight end, Keanu Hill seems like the likely starter, but there have been a lot of players rotating in at that position. Depending on the situation, you can expect to see multiple tight ends play.
On defense, the starting safety spots are up for grabs. There have been five or six players rotating with the ones and twos. The other position battle to monitor is at cornerback. It's looking like a two-way race between Mory Bamba and Weber State transfer Marque Collins. Collins had a pick-six in Saturday's scrimmage.