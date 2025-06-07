BYU Football Won't Have to Cut the Roster to 105 Right Away
On Friday evening, California Judge Claudia Wilken approved the House vs NCAA settlement. The settlement grants universities the right to pay their athletes directly for the first time ever. The revenue share cap will be approximately $20.5 million this year and will slowly increase every year for the next 10 years.
As part of the settlement, college football rosters will be capped at 105 beginning in 2025. However, roster limits were one of the primary reasons Judge Wilken was slow to approve of the settlement, fearing it would take away opportunities already promised to student athletes. As a compromise, the settlement allows schools to "grandfather in" roster limits.
If a player would have been on the roster before the cuts to 105, schools can "designate" them to be excluded from the roster caps and added back to the roster. Those players will maintain their designated status until their college football careers are over. In other words, college football rosters won't be truly capped at 105 for the next few years.
This puts BYU in an interesting position. BYU had more than 120 players on the roster when Spring camp ended. At the time, the settlement was on track to be approved by the end of April. BYU started making cuts to the roster in anticipation of the new roster rules. By doing that, those players would have the chance to enter the transfer portal and find a new schools for the 2025 season.
Now, BYU could theoretically welcome those players back into the fold at its own discretion. Some of the players that were cut entered the transfer portal. Others stayed at BYU in hopes that their roster spots would still be available. BYU gets to choose the size of its roster in 2025.