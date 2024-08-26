BYU Football Won't Name a Starting Quarterback Until Game Time
On Monday, BYU released the first depth chart of the 2024 season. BYU declined to name a starting quarterback. BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said BYU has a plan at quarterback, but they decided that they don't need to reveal a starter until game time.
"We can win with more than one quarterback," Sitake said on Monday.
The competition between Retzlaff and Bohanon went back and forth throughout Fall camp. below is an excerpt from an article that we wrote about the quarterback battle at the end of Fall camp.
Coming out of that practice, it truly felt like it could be anyone's job. At this point, I see this competition as a 50/50 deal. Either quarterback could start and it wouldn't surprise me. However, Retzlaff has been surging over the last few weeks. I looked back at my notes from the last two weeks. Retzlaff completed 11/13 passes for approximately 150 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also didn't have a turnover during the media portion of practices throughout Fall camp.
It's a coin toss, but it feels like Jake Retzlaff has more momentum on his side. For that reason, I'm going to bet on him continuing to surge and winning the job by the season opener. I've gone back and forth on this. On Sunday, I gave Bohanon a slight edge due to his running ability and leadership. Today, I'm picking the quarterback who has been trending up.
Jake Retzlaff has two years of eligibility remaining while Gerry Bohanon has just one year of eligibility remaining.