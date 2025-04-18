BYU Freshman Defensive Lineman Porter Small Enters the Transfer Portal
On Thursday, BYU defensive lineman Porter Small announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Small, who prepped down the road from BYU at Springville High School, was in his true freshman season. Small spent the Spring with the program as a preferred walk-on before entering the transfer portal.
As a senior at Springville High School, Small tallied 14.5 sacks, 20.5 tackles for loss and 76 total tackles. He was named the Utah Valley defensive player of the year after that season. He left to serve a mission in Florida after high school and used his grayshirt in 2024. He will have five years to play four at his next school.
Small is the ninth BYU player to enter the transfer portal since it opened on Wednesday. He is joined in the portal by former BYU players Koa Eldredge, Weston Jones, Nuuletau Sellesin, Carson Tujague, Justice Ena, Nathan Hoke, Nason Coleman, and Landon Rehkow.