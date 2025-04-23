BYU Freshman Iosefa Letuli Enters the Transfer Portal
It's been an eventful transfer portal window for the BYU football program and there are no signs of slowing down. On Tuesday evening, freshman defensive tackle Iosefa Letuli announced his plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Davis is a redshirt freshman that played quarterback in high school. BYU was trying to convert his 6'5 and 255 pound frame into a defensive tackle.
Letuli did not appear in any games for BYU in 2024.
With Letuli in the portal, there have been more than 10 BYU players to enter the transfer portal since the Spring transfer portal opened last week. He will join former BYU players Saimone Davis, Keelan Marion, Harrison Taggart, Porter Small, Koa Eldredge, Weston Jones, Nuuletau Sellesin, Carson Tujague, Justice Ena, Nathan Hoke, Nason Coleman, and Landon Rehkow in the transfer portal