BYU Freshman Iosefa Letuli Enters the Transfer Portal

Casey Lundquist

Oct 23, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Brigham Young Cougars helmet sits during a game against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. BYU won 21-19. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
It's been an eventful transfer portal window for the BYU football program and there are no signs of slowing down. On Tuesday evening, freshman defensive tackle Iosefa Letuli announced his plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Davis is a redshirt freshman that played quarterback in high school. BYU was trying to convert his 6'5 and 255 pound frame into a defensive tackle.

Letuli did not appear in any games for BYU in 2024.

With Letuli in the portal, there have been more than 10 BYU players to enter the transfer portal since the Spring transfer portal opened last week. He will join former BYU players Saimone Davis, Keelan Marion, Harrison Taggart, Porter Small, Koa Eldredge, Weston Jones, Nuuletau Sellesin, Carson Tujague, Justice Ena, Nathan Hoke, Nason Coleman, and Landon Rehkow in the transfer portal

Casey Lundquist
