BYU Head Coach Kalani Sitake Highlights Three Areas to Improve
On Monday, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake met with the media to preview the upcoming game against SMU. In his opening statement, Sitake highlighted three areas of improvement after week one.
On defense, Sitake discussed the need to be better against mobile quarterbacks. "On defense, what we can do is we've got to control the quarterback run game. We're going to see a lot of that, especially this week."
The Cougars gave up 123 rushing yards against the Salukis. 121 of the 123 rushing yards came from quarterback DJ Williams. Williams averaged 8.1 yards per carry against BYU. All other rushers averaged 0.2 yards per carry on 10 attempts against BYU.
SMU plays two quarterbacks and both can run. Starter Preston Stone is averaging 7.7 yards per carry this season. Kevin Jennings, who comes in situationally, is averaging 9.7 yards per carry.
"On offense, finish drives and find ways to capitalize on opportunities," Sitake said. The BYU offense moved the ball well throughout the night against the Salukis. A few drives, however, stalled inside the 30 yard-line. BYU was a few finished drives away from scoring 50+ points. Capitalizing in the redzone will be critical not only against SMU, but throughout the entire season.
"Special teams, I feel like we had some good returns set up, we just have to catch the ball," Sitake continued. "But [we] stuffed a fake punt and after miss that first field goal, I liked the fact that Will was able to have his mind right enough to come back and make the next two."
BYU muffed three kicks against Southern Illinois. Punt returner Parker Kingston muffed two punts and kick return specialist Keelan Marion muffed a kickoff. Those special teams mistakes will need to be cleaned up in time for SMU.