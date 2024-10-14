BYU, Iowa State Remain in Front in Latest Big 12 Power Rankings
A pecking order is starting to be established in the Big 12. History suggests that a team with maximum two losses can make it to the Big 12 championship game if tiebreakers go their way. Therefore, three losses in conference play eliminates a team from conference title contention. After three weeks of conference play, three Big 12 teams have already been eliminated from title contention: Oklahoma State, Kansas, and Baylor. Two of those teams, Oklahoma State and Kansas, received 31% of the votes to win the conference back in July. The Big 12 has already been chaotic and only 33% of conference games have been played. Today, we're updating our Big 12 power rankings ahead of week seven.
1. BYU
Record: 6-0
Next Opponent: Oklahoma State
BYU gets the top spot for having the best resume in the Big 12 and third best in college football according to ESPN. The Cougars are deserving of the top spot after a 6-0 start that includes two wins over eventual P4 bowl-eligible teams, three road wins, and a convincing win over Arizona.
Nobody is more deserving of the top spot than BYU right now. However, BYU still has a few areas the can improve a lot like third down defense and a little more consistency on offense. The Cougars have challenging games upcoming against Oklahoma State, UCF, and Utah. A 2-1 record over the next three games would put BYU firmly in the conference title race to end the season.
2. Iowa State
Record: 6-0
Next Opponent: UCF
Iowa State is the other 6-0 team in the Big 12 and just behind BYU in the power rankings. The Cyclones have been the most consistent team in the conference. They faced a test on Saturday and passed by winning at West Virginia.
In its history, Iowa State has never been able to get over the hump. The Cyclones have never won an outright conference championship. If this is their year, they will need to survive trap games like this week against UCF.
3. Kansas State
Record: 5-1
Next Opponent: West Virginia
Kansas State rebounded two weeks ago and dominated Oklahoma State at home. On Saturday, they took down a tough Colorado team on the road. The Wildcats have a fairly favorable schedule the rest of the way. They are still firmly in the conference title race. If they survive a test at West Virginia this week, they could be 10-1 when they take on Iowa State in week 12.
4. Texas Tech
Record: 5-1
Next Opponent: Baylor
Texas Tech has a way of winning close games. Four of Texas Tech's five wins have been one-possession games. The Red Raiders overcame a bad start to the 2024 season by starting 3-0 in conference play. They are the only 3-0 team in conference play at this point of the season. They have major question marks on defense. However, they held Arizona to a respectable 22 points in their win last weekend. Still, their ability to win close games has kept them on the path to bowl eligibility.
5. Arizona State
Record: 5-1
Next Opponent: Cincinnati
Arizona State continues to surpass preseason expectations. The Sun Devils were picked to finish dead last in the conference. They upset Utah on Friday night who was picked to finish first. Cam Skattebo is one of the most entertaining players in the conference.
6. Colorado
Record: 4-2
Next Opponent: Arizona
Colorado nearly took down a very good Kansas State team on Saturday night. The Buffaloes are capable of staying in the conference title race through November. Their schedule sets up nicely in the back half of the season. Games against Arizona, Utah, Kansas, and Oklahoma State don't look nearly as daunting as originally anticipated. When Sanders has enough time to throw, he is lethal.
7. Cincinnati
Record: 4-2
Next Opponent: Arizona State
Cincinnati is a good team on offense that has struggled to win close games. The Bearcats lost to Pitt by one and to Texas Tech by three. The Bearcats are an improved defense away from being a very dangerous team. They are still hanging around in the conference title race with only one loss. The loser of Arizona State-Cincinnati will likely be eliminated from real title contention.
8. Utah
Record: 4-2
Next Opponent: TCU
Utah's quarterback situation has derailed Utah's season thus far. Still, the Utes are in the title race with two losses. They will have to be perfect the rest of the way. They will likely beat TCU and Houston and will be back on track when they take on BYU in the rivalry game.
9. West Virginia
Record: 3-3
Next Opponent: Iowa State
West Virginia could have cemented themselves as a Big 12 championship contender with a win over Iowa State. Instead, the offense fell flat and they are back to the middle of the pack. If they can beat Kansas State this weekend, they will be 3-1 in conference play and back in contention. A loss to Kansas State likely eliminates them from conference title contention, since there won't be many tiebreaker scenarios that would go in their favor.
10. Arizona
Record: 3-3
Next Opponent: Colorado
Arizona shook up the conference with a road win at no. 10 Utah a few weeks ago. Then, the Wildcats laid an egg in their conference home opener against Texas Tech and were handled by BYU. Arizona will need to find some more consistency on offense to re-emerge in the Big 12 title race. They have no more room for error.
11. UCF
Record: 3-3
Next Opponent: Iowa State
UCF has lost its last three games. The Knights are one loss away from being eliminated from title contention, and they face perhaps their toughest test of the season at Iowa State this weekend.
12. Oklahoma State
Record: 3-3
Next Opponent: BYU
Oklahoma State is off to a dreadful start in conference play. The Cowboys have lost back-to-back games in blowout fashion and they are out of the title race. They have a bye week to prepare for their road game at BYU this week.
13. Baylor
Record: 2-4
Next Opponent: Texas Tech
Like Cincinnati, Baylor has struggled to win close games. The Bears have been a much better team with Sawyer Robertson at quarterback. They are better than their record indicates.
14. Houston
Record: 2-4
Next Opponent: Kansas
Houston is a bad football team, but they went on the road and upset TCU last weekend. The Cougars were scoreless in their first two conference games.
15. TCU
Record: 3-3
Next Opponent: Utah
TCU got blown out and allowed 66 points to SMU. The Horned Frogs got back in the win column with a win over Kansas, but then they laid an egg against Houston. They have a tough road ahead, starting at Utah next week.
16. Kansas
Record: 1-5
Next Opponent: Houston
Kansas has been the most disappointing team in the conference this season. The Jayhawks were seen as a darkhorse to win the conference. Instead, they are 1-5 and desperately needing a win to get on the path to salvaging their 2024 campaign.