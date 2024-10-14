Cougs Daily

BYU, Iowa State Remain in Front in Latest Big 12 Power Rankings

BYU cornerback Mory Bamba against Arizona
BYU cornerback Mory Bamba against Arizona
A pecking order is starting to be established in the Big 12. History suggests that a team with maximum two losses can make it to the Big 12 championship game if tiebreakers go their way. Therefore, three losses in conference play eliminates a team from conference title contention. After three weeks of conference play, three Big 12 teams have already been eliminated from title contention: Oklahoma State, Kansas, and Baylor. Two of those teams, Oklahoma State and Kansas, received 31% of the votes to win the conference back in July. The Big 12 has already been chaotic and only 33% of conference games have been played. Today, we're updating our Big 12 power rankings ahead of week seven.

1. BYU

Record: 6-0
Next Opponent: Oklahoma State

BYU gets the top spot for having the best resume in the Big 12 and third best in college football according to ESPN. The Cougars are deserving of the top spot after a 6-0 start that includes two wins over eventual P4 bowl-eligible teams, three road wins, and a convincing win over Arizona.

Nobody is more deserving of the top spot than BYU right now. However, BYU still has a few areas the can improve a lot like third down defense and a little more consistency on offense. The Cougars have challenging games upcoming against Oklahoma State, UCF, and Utah. A 2-1 record over the next three games would put BYU firmly in the conference title race to end the season.

2. Iowa State

Iowa State football
Oct 12, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Carson Hansen (26) runs for a touchdown against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the fourth quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Record: 6-0
Next Opponent: UCF

Iowa State is the other 6-0 team in the Big 12 and just behind BYU in the power rankings. The Cyclones have been the most consistent team in the conference. They faced a test on Saturday and passed by winning at West Virginia.

In its history, Iowa State has never been able to get over the hump. The Cyclones have never won an outright conference championship. If this is their year, they will need to survive trap games like this week against UCF.

3. Kansas State

Record: 5-1
Next Opponent: West Virginia

Kansas State rebounded two weeks ago and dominated Oklahoma State at home. On Saturday, they took down a tough Colorado team on the road. The Wildcats have a fairly favorable schedule the rest of the way. They are still firmly in the conference title race. If they survive a test at West Virginia this week, they could be 10-1 when they take on Iowa State in week 12.

4. Texas Tech

Record: 5-1
Next Opponent: Baylor

Texas Tech has a way of winning close games. Four of Texas Tech's five wins have been one-possession games. The Red Raiders overcame a bad start to the 2024 season by starting 3-0 in conference play. They are the only 3-0 team in conference play at this point of the season. They have major question marks on defense. However, they held Arizona to a respectable 22 points in their win last weekend. Still, their ability to win close games has kept them on the path to bowl eligibility.

5. Arizona State

Record: 5-1
Next Opponent: Cincinnati

Arizona State continues to surpass preseason expectations. The Sun Devils were picked to finish dead last in the conference. They upset Utah on Friday night who was picked to finish first. Cam Skattebo is one of the most entertaining players in the conference.

6. Colorado

Colorado football
Oct 12, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) scrambles out of the pocket on a play during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Record: 4-2
Next Opponent: Arizona

Colorado nearly took down a very good Kansas State team on Saturday night. The Buffaloes are capable of staying in the conference title race through November. Their schedule sets up nicely in the back half of the season. Games against Arizona, Utah, Kansas, and Oklahoma State don't look nearly as daunting as originally anticipated. When Sanders has enough time to throw, he is lethal.

7. Cincinnati

Record: 4-2
Next Opponent: Arizona State

Cincinnati is a good team on offense that has struggled to win close games. The Bearcats lost to Pitt by one and to Texas Tech by three. The Bearcats are an improved defense away from being a very dangerous team. They are still hanging around in the conference title race with only one loss. The loser of Arizona State-Cincinnati will likely be eliminated from real title contention.

8. Utah

Utah football
Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) is tackled by the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 11, 2024. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Record: 4-2
Next Opponent: TCU

Utah's quarterback situation has derailed Utah's season thus far. Still, the Utes are in the title race with two losses. They will have to be perfect the rest of the way. They will likely beat TCU and Houston and will be back on track when they take on BYU in the rivalry game.

9. West Virginia

Record: 3-3
Next Opponent: Iowa State

West Virginia could have cemented themselves as a Big 12 championship contender with a win over Iowa State. Instead, the offense fell flat and they are back to the middle of the pack. If they can beat Kansas State this weekend, they will be 3-1 in conference play and back in contention. A loss to Kansas State likely eliminates them from conference title contention, since there won't be many tiebreaker scenarios that would go in their favor.

10. Arizona

Record: 3-3
Next Opponent: Colorado

Arizona shook up the conference with a road win at no. 10 Utah a few weeks ago. Then, the Wildcats laid an egg in their conference home opener against Texas Tech and were handled by BYU. Arizona will need to find some more consistency on offense to re-emerge in the Big 12 title race. They have no more room for error.

11. UCF

Record: 3-3
Next Opponent: Iowa State

UCF has lost its last three games. The Knights are one loss away from being eliminated from title contention, and they face perhaps their toughest test of the season at Iowa State this weekend.

12. Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State football
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon II (0) walks off the field after a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Record: 3-3
Next Opponent: BYU

Oklahoma State is off to a dreadful start in conference play. The Cowboys have lost back-to-back games in blowout fashion and they are out of the title race. They have a bye week to prepare for their road game at BYU this week.

13. Baylor

Record: 2-4
Next Opponent: Texas Tech

Like Cincinnati, Baylor has struggled to win close games. The Bears have been a much better team with Sawyer Robertson at quarterback. They are better than their record indicates.

14. Houston

Record: 2-4
Next Opponent: Kansas

Houston is a bad football team, but they went on the road and upset TCU last weekend. The Cougars were scoreless in their first two conference games.

15. TCU

Record: 3-3
Next Opponent: Utah

TCU got blown out and allowed 66 points to SMU. The Horned Frogs got back in the win column with a win over Kansas, but then they laid an egg against Houston. They have a tough road ahead, starting at Utah next week.

16. Kansas

Record: 1-5
Next Opponent: Houston

Kansas has been the most disappointing team in the conference this season. The Jayhawks were seen as a darkhorse to win the conference. Instead, they are 1-5 and desperately needing a win to get on the path to salvaging their 2024 campaign.

