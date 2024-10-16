Cougs Daily

BYU is Nearing Another Sellout for Oklahoma State Game

Casey Lundquist

A sellout crowd at Lavell Edwards Stadium takes in BYU's season-opening win over Southern Illinois
A sellout crowd at Lavell Edwards Stadium takes in BYU's season-opening win over Southern Illinois / BYU Photo
In this story:

On Friday night, no. 13 BYU hosts Oklahoma State for a chance to improve to 7-0. This game is important for both teams: the Cougars are looking to remain in the thick of the conference title hunt, and the Cowboys are desperate for a win after losing back-to-back-to-back games. The Cowboys are coming off a bye week, and Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy has a reputation for winning games after bye weeks. The temperature is expected to be in the low 40's throughout the game.

BYU-Oklahoma State a is quickly trending towards a sellout. As of early late Tuesday evening, just over 600 tickets remain available on the BYU Tickets website, primarily in the North endzone. Only one lower bowl ticket remains - the rest are in the upper bowl.

Tickets Available (As of 10/15/24 in the evening)

West Side: 12
North Side: 467
East Side: 31
South Side: 103

BYU has sold out all three of its home games this season against Southern Illinois, Kansas State and Arizona. The Southern Illinois and Kansas State games didn't sellout until a few hours before kickoff. The Arizona game sold out a few days before kickoff. BYU-Oklahoma State is on pace to sellout a day or two before kickoff.

Lavell Edwards Stadium is the biggest venue in the Big 12. BYU has exceeded capacity over the last two home games this season. The BYU-Arizona game was the most attended game at BYU since BYU-TCU in 2009.

Southern Illinois attendance: 63,712
Kansas State attendance: 64,201
Arizona attendance: 64,420

Published
Casey Lundquist
CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

Home/Football