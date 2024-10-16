BYU is Nearing Another Sellout for Oklahoma State Game
On Friday night, no. 13 BYU hosts Oklahoma State for a chance to improve to 7-0. This game is important for both teams: the Cougars are looking to remain in the thick of the conference title hunt, and the Cowboys are desperate for a win after losing back-to-back-to-back games. The Cowboys are coming off a bye week, and Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy has a reputation for winning games after bye weeks. The temperature is expected to be in the low 40's throughout the game.
BYU-Oklahoma State a is quickly trending towards a sellout. As of early late Tuesday evening, just over 600 tickets remain available on the BYU Tickets website, primarily in the North endzone. Only one lower bowl ticket remains - the rest are in the upper bowl.
Tickets Available (As of 10/15/24 in the evening)
West Side: 12
North Side: 467
East Side: 31
South Side: 103
BYU has sold out all three of its home games this season against Southern Illinois, Kansas State and Arizona. The Southern Illinois and Kansas State games didn't sellout until a few hours before kickoff. The Arizona game sold out a few days before kickoff. BYU-Oklahoma State is on pace to sellout a day or two before kickoff.
Lavell Edwards Stadium is the biggest venue in the Big 12. BYU has exceeded capacity over the last two home games this season. The BYU-Arizona game was the most attended game at BYU since BYU-TCU in 2009.
Southern Illinois attendance: 63,712
Kansas State attendance: 64,201
Arizona attendance: 64,420