BYU Linebacker Aisea Moa Enters the Transfer Portal
On Monday, BYU linebacker Aisea Moa entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next school. Moa has been in the program at BYU since 2022. After redshirting in 2022, Moa played sparingly in 2023, totaling 24 total snaps that season.
In 2024, Moa moved the linebacker and played in a reserve role for Jay Hill and the BYU defense. Moa had his best season in a BYU uniform. He played 142 snaps and finished with seven quarterback pressures and nine stops according to PFF.
Moa was part of a loaded linebacker room that is expected to return most of its production from 2024, including Isaiah Glasker, Harrison Taggart, Jack Kelly, Siale Esera, Sione Moa (Aisea's brother), Miles Hall, and Ace Kaufusi. The depth he provided will be missed, but his leaving opens an opportunity for BYU to add another player to the roster.
Moa is the eighth BYU player to enter the portal since it opened last week. Crew Wakley, Dallin Havea, Kody Epps, Micah Harper, Jackson Bowers, Tyler West, and Dalton Riggs.
The Cougars will start to add to their portal class in the coming days. BYU started hosting transfers on visits this weekend. Those visits will continue this week.