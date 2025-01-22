BYU Linebacker Jack Kelly Confirms Return for 2025 Season
One of BYU's best pass rushers confirmed his plans to return to BYU in 2025. Jack Kelly, who drew a lot of NFL buzz after a strong start to the 2024 season, will return to BYU for his final season of eligibility. Kelly to transferred to BYU from Weber State last year and started every game for defensive coordinator Jay Hill.
Kelly had 28 total quarterback pressures in 2024, second on BYU's defense behind only Tyler Batty. Of BYU pass rushers with more than 50 pass rush attempts in 2024, Kelly had the highest pressure rate by a wide margin. He generated a quarterback pressure 24% of the time. That was almost double Isaiah Glasker who ranked second with a pressure rate of 12.5%.
Getting Kelly back will be critical for a BYU defense that will be looking to replace the production of Tyler Batty. It wouldn't be surprising to see Kelly used as more of a pass rusher in 2025. Whether he lines up on the edge or is used in blitz packages from a linebacker spot, it's safe to assume that he will be one of BYU's best pass rushers once again next season.
Kelly finished the 2024 season with 33 solo tackles, a team-high 5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, a pass breakup, and an interception.
His closing speed stood out most during the 2024 season. Kelly was able to prevent quarterbacks from scrambling or setting up to throw on the run because of his closing speed.
Kelly will be part of a BYU defense that returns enough production to be a very good unit in 2025.
BYU is still awaiting official decisions from a few players. Former players like Caleb Etienne, Darius Lassiter, and Mory Bamba have an extra year of eligibility thanks to the JUCO waiver. None of those players have announced their plans for the 2025 season.