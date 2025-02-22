BYU Linebacker Jack Kelly Named One of the Top 100 Returning College Football Players
On Saturday, the College Football Network released their top 100 returning college football players in 2025. BYU senior linebacker Jack Kelly made the cut coming in at no. 75.
"Jake Retzlaff commanded a lot of attention last fall as the BYU Cougars embarked on a nine-game winning run that carried them as high as seventh in the AP Poll. Yet, in reality, the program’s success was built on defense, a unit led by do-it-all linebacker Jack Kelly. A ferocious force coming downhill who deconstructs blocks for fun, Kelly racked up 10 tackles for loss and five sacks while leading the Cougars with two forced fumbles. He’s physical but smart and brings coverage chops, too. His return is huge for BYU in 2025."- Oliver Hodgkinson
The BYU linebackers might be the best position group on the roster in 2025. There is an argument to make that Kelly wasn't even the best linebacker for BYU in 2024. Isaiah Glasker was outstanding and will have a case to be a preseason all-conference selection. The Cougars also return Harrison Taggart who was very good in 2024.
Jack Kelly was the only BYU player on the list. He was joined by 11 other players from the Big 12. Arizona State wide receiver Jordan Tyson was the highest-ranked returning player in the conference.
- #13 WR Jordan Tyson (Arizona State)
- #34 DT John Walker (UCF)
- #44 OL Jordan Seaton (Colorado)
- #53 RB Kanye Udoh (Arizona State)
- #65 DE Kyron Duhon (Oklahoma State)
- #69 DT Skyler Gill-Howard (Texas Tech)
- #75 LB Jack Kelly (BYU)
- #77 DE Sincere Edwards (UCF)
- #87 QB Rocco Becht (Iowa State)
- #89 OL Spencer Fano (Utah)
- #90 S Fred Perry (WVU)
- #100 QB Sam Leavitt (Arizona State)