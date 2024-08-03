BYU Offensive Coordinator Aaron Roderick is in No Rush to Name a Starting Quarterback
The first week of Fall camp is in the books for Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program. The race for the starting quarterback job has been the top storyline of camp. On Friday, BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick met with the media for the first time since camp started. When asked about the quarterback competition, Roderick said he is in no rush to name a starter.
"I'm not in a hurry at all," Roderick said. "I feel really comfortable with that and there's a really good chance we need both of those guys at some point this year anyway. So I'm not in a rush."
Roderick continued, explaining that these position battles tend to sort themselves out as camp progresses. "My experience with these things in the past is usually it's not my decision. At some point in camp, it becomes apparent to the whole team. That's what happened when Zach was our starter...everybody knew that Zach earned it in practice. Everybody knew that Kedon earned it last year. So I think there will be a time when it's obvious to everyone that somebody's earned it.
Roderick said that it's too early to comment on whether there has been any separation between the quarterbacks or not. For now, reps with the first-team offense will be split 50/50 "indefinitely".
"It's too soon for me to comment on that," Roderick responded when asked if there was any separation in the quarterback battle. "I just don't think there's a large enough body of work...there will be exactly 50/50 even reps with the ones indefinitely, until somebody separates themselves."