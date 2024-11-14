BYU Offensive Line to Get Connor Pay Back for Kansas, Brayden Keim Out
On Wednesday evening, BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick announced that BYU will add back a starter along the offensive line and lose another for the Kansas game. Longtime starting center Connor Pay is expected to play for the first time since suffering a foot injury against Baylor. Meanwhile, right tackle Brayden Keim will miss the remainder of the regular season due to the injury his suffered in the fourth quarter against Utah. Roderick noted that BYU is hoping to get Keim back for the postseason.
Colorado transfer Isaiah Jatta will start at right tackle. Jatta played 12 snaps against Utah after Keim was injured and he played well. He didn't allow a quarterback pressure in seven dropbacks and he had a critical block that sprung the Hinckley Ropati run that set up the game-winning field goal try.
While backup center Bruce Mitchell has played well while Pay has been out, Pay was missed against an aggressive defense like Utah. Getting Pay back for the home stretch will be a great boost for the offensive line. Pay has appeared in 47 games for BYU over the course of his career.
Pay and Jatta will be inserted in the lineup for a critical part of the schedule where BYU is fighting to get in the Big 12 championship and even the College Football Playoff. Having an experienced veteran like Pay will be beneficial for an inexperienced player like Isaiah Jatta. This will be just the second career start for Jatta and his first since arriving at BYU.
The Cougars and the Jayhawks are set to kickoff on Saturday night at 8:15 PM Mountain Time. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.