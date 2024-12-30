BYU Offensive Lineman Jake Eichorn Enters the Transfer Portal
On Monday, BYU offensive lineman Jake Eichorn announced his plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Eichorn, who transferred to BYU from Weber State, will have one season of eligibility remaining at his next school.
Eichorn transferred to BYU after his redshirt freshman season at Weber State. He spent two years in the program at BYU. During that time, he played just 10 snaps on offense.
Eichorn was a somewhat coveted recruit coming out of the transfer portal. He received competing offers from Washington State, San Diego State, Utah State, Wyoming, and Liberty among others after entering the transfer portal.
Eichorn played 590 snaps and started eight games for the Weber State offensive line in 2022 as a redshirt freshman. Before his time at Weber State, Eichorn prepped at Beaver High School in Beaver, Utah. He was the 2A MVP as a senior and he led his team to two state championships in the 2A classification.
Eichorn will likely seek a transfer destination where he can earn more playing time. He was very effective at the FCS level, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him get picked up by either a Group of Six or FCS school.
The transfer portal closed on 12/18/24. However, players from bowl teams are allowed to enter the portal for up to five days after their bowl game. Therefore, BYU players have until 1/2/25 to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.