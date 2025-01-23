BYU Offensive Tackle Caleb Etienne Declares for the NFL Draft
On Wednesday, BYU offensive tackle Caleb Etienne declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. Etienne, who was a First Team All-Conference selection in 2024, was a former JUCO player. Due to the blanket waiver granted to all former JUCO players, Etienne had the opportunity to potentially return to BYU for one final season in 2025. Instead, Etienne will enter the NFL Draft.
Etienne started all 13 game for BYU at left tackle. Etienne was one of the best stories of the 2024 season for BYU. After transferring from Oklahoma State to BYU prior to the 2023 season, Etienne started the 2023 season as BYU's starting right tackle.
After a few games of poor offensive line play in 2023, Etienne was benched. He spent some time at guard and he eventually started the Oklahoma State game to close out the 2023 season.
Etienne lost weight during the offense, became more familiar with BYU's scheme, and became a staple of BYU's offensive line in 2024. He was named to the First Team All-Big 12 after the 2024 season.
For BYU, Etienne's departure makes the addition of former Michigan offensive tackle Andrew Gentry that much more meaningful. Gentry will compete for the starting left tackle position alongside the likes of Isaiah Jatta, Austin Leausa, and others.