BYU Offers Kansas State Wide Receiver Transfer Tre Spivey
On Monday, the transfer portal opened to all college football players. The BYU coaching staff has been working around the clock to find a few transfers that will bolster the roster in 2025. The Cougars have extended a handful of offers already, some of them public and others not. On Tuesday night, Kansas State wide receiver transfer Tre Spivey announced that he received an offer from BYU.
Spivey spent two years at Kansas State and he used his redshirt in 2023. In 2024, Spivey tallied 14 receptions for 160 yards and 1 touchdown.
Spivey told The Portal Report that he has picked up competing offers from Arizona, Nevada, Iowa State, Kennesaw State, Georgia Tech, Liberty, Coastal Carolina, and Wisconsin since entering the transfer portal.
Spivey was recruited by BYU and wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake in high school. He prepped at Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona.
Spivey isn't the only wide receiver BYU is targeting in the portal. Former BYU priority target Malachi Riley also entered the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining. Riley was one of BYU's top targets in the 2023 recruiting class. Riley's recruitment came down to BYU and Arizona. He took official visits to both finalists late in the recruiting process before committing to Arizona.