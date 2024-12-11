BYU Offers Utah Cornerback Transfer Cameron Calhoun
The BYU coaching staff is recruiting the transfer portal to fill a few positions of need. Cornerback, in particular, is one of the top positions of need for BYU in 2025. The Cougars are set to lose three of their top four cornerbacks in Jakob Robinson, Marque Collins, and Mory Bamba. A former Utah cornerback, Cameron Calhoun, has emerged as one of BYU's top targets.
Calhoun announced his offer from BYU on Tuesday. He has also picked up competing offers from Houston, Miami, Maryland, Wisconsin, and Louisville since entering the transfer portal. Calhoun was a critical part of the Utah defense in 2024. He had 21 total tackles, 9 pass breakups, and 1 interception. He had another interception, ironically against BYU, that did not count as an interception since it was on a two-point conversion. It was Calhoun that intercepted Jake Retzlaff on a fade route intended for Keanu Hill.
Calhoun signed with Michigan out of high school. After one season at Michigan which included a national championship run, Calhoun transferred to Utah. He was a redshirt freshman in 2023, so he will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next school.
BYU is up against some stiff competition to land Calhoun's services. If they were able to get him to Provo, it would be a home run. Calhoun would immediately slide into the starting lineup at cornerback.