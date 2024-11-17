BYU Opens as Underdog Against Arizona State
On Saturday, BYU and Arizona State will square off as two ranked teams competing for a spot in the Big 12 title game. For the fifth time this season, BYU will be an underdog when it kicks off against the Sun Devils.
On Sunday, the DraftKings sportsbook released the opening betting line for BYU at Arizona State and BYU opened as a 2.5-point underdog. The line quickly moved in Arizona State's favor - as of this writing BYU is a four-point underdog.
Fortunately for BYU fans, BYU has fared very well playing the underdog role this season.
BYU was a double-digit underdog at SMU before pulling off the 18-15 win. The Cougars were a touchdon underdog against Kansas State before winning 38-9. BYU was a road underdog at both Baylor and UCF before winning both of those games.
Playing as the favorite has been less favorable for BYU. The Cougars narrowly escaped defeat as the favorite against Oklahoma State and Utah, and ultimately lost as a favorite against Kansas.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
