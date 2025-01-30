BYU Played in Four of the Best College Football Games in 2024 According to ESPN
The 2024 season was a wild one for the BYU football program in 2024. After starting 9-0 and rising to no. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings, BYU lost back-to-back games in hearbreaking fashion. ESPN's Bill Connelly ranked the top 100 games of the college football season and four BYU games made the cut.
In fact, three BYU games were in the top 11. Here are the four games that made the list.
# 87. Nov. 16: Kansas 17, No. 6 BYU 13
The Kansas game will go down as one of the most consequential losses in BYU history. The Cougars dominated the box score, but redzone woes ended BYU's perfect season.
#11. Nov. 9: No. 9 BYU 22, Utah 21
BYU's thrilling win over Utah was one of the best games of the season according to Bill Connelly. The Cougars drove down the field in the closing minutes to setup a game-winning field goal.
Will Ferrin jogged onto the field as the time was running out and split the uprights to give BYU the 22-21 lead. After the game, Utah athletic director Mark Harlan made national headlines when he claimed the game was "stolen" from the Utes.
#10. Oct. 18: No. 13 BYU 38, Oklahoma State 35
BYU's win over Oklahoma State will go down as one of the most thrilling games in Lavell Edwards Stadium. A 35-yard touchdown pass from Jake Retzlaff to Darius Lassiter sealed BYU's comeback win.
#9. Nov. 23: No. 21 Arizona State 28, No. 14 BYU 23
Arizona State-BYU was one of the best games of the season. This game turned out to be more competitive than the Big 12 championship. BYU overcame a 21-point deficit and had a chance to take the lead late in the fourth quarter before a Jake Retzlaff interception in ASU territory sealed BYU's fate.