BYU Reportedly Set to Host Stanford in 2025
While BYU is preparing for its third and final game of the 2024 non-conference slate, BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe is putting the finishing touches on the 2025 non-conference schedule. On Wednesday, FBS Schedules reported that Stanford will travel to BYU on September 6, 2025 for a game in Provo. The game between BYU and Stanford was already announced for 2031. It is being rescheduled to 2025.
Getting Stanford on the schedule was important for BYU. The Big 12 requires every team in the conference to play at least one Power Four opponent in the non-conference. The game against Stanford satisfies that requirement since the Cardinal are a member of the ACC.
FBS Schedules also reported that BYU will play FCS Portland State instead of in-state SUU. BYU last played Portland State in 2017.
With Stanford and Portland State on the schedule, BYU has three non-conference games on the books: Stanford at home, Portland State at home, and East Carolina on the road.
Getting two home games in the non-conference was also important for BYU since the Cougars will play five road games in conference play.
While dates are not confirmed, these will be the 12 opponents on BYU's 2025 schedule:
- vs Stanford
- at East Carolina
- vs Portland State
- vs Utah
- vs TCU
- vs West Virginia
- vs UCF
- at Cincinnati
- at Colorado
- at Iowa State
- at Texas Tech
- at Arizona