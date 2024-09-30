BYU Running Backs Will be at Full Strength for Arizona Game
The bye week came at the perfect time for the BYU football program after a 5-0 start. The Cougars left Waco with a banged up roster, particularly at running back, linebacker, and along the offensive line. When BYU lines up against Arizona in two weeks, the Cougars will be at "full strength" at running back for the first time since SMU, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake announced on Monday.
BYU starting running back LJ Martin hasn't played since the first quarter against SMU. Without Martin in the lineup, BYU's rushing attack hasn't been the same. Getting Martin back will be a major boost to BYU's rushing attack against the Wildcats.
BYU's backup running back, Hinckley Ropati, also hasn't played since the SMU game. Ropati is expected back in the lineup against Arizona as well.
Sione Moa, who was a breakout star against Kansas State, did not play against Baylor after suffering an injury in the fourth quarter against Kansas State. Moa will be available for Arizona.
Other Injury Updates
Multiple BYU players left the Baylor game with injuries. Wide receiver Kody Epps, linebackers Harrison Taggart and Isaiah Glasker, offensive linemen Connor Pay and Weylin Lapuaho.
Sitake announced that none of the injuries suffered against Baylor were season ending.
Harrison Taggart is expected to be back in the lineup for Arizona, according to Sitake. Taggart has quietly been one of the most consistent players on the BYU defense.
BYU team captain and starting center Connor Pay will be "highly doubtful" against Arizona, according to Sitake.