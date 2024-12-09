BYU Safety Crew Wakley Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
On Monday afternoon, BYU starting safety Crew Wakley entered the portal. Wakley played 360 total snaps on defense and started most games for Jay Hill at strong safety. He finished the season with 44 total tackles, 2 interceptions, and 1 sack. His most notable play of the season came against Baylor when he intercepted Sawyer Robertson to seal a BYU victory over the Bears.
Of the BYU players that have entered the portal already, Wakley is the first that played a critical role in 2024. However, the future of the safety position still looks bright. BYU brings back young players like Raider Damuni, Faletau Satuala, and Tommy Prassas. The Cougars will also return free safety Tanner Wall. Safety is one position where BYU is positioned to absorb a loss like Wakley.
Wakley arrived at BYU as a walk-on transfer from Utah State. A quarterback in high school, Wakley moved to safety in college. He played two years for BYU, and he finished with 103 total tackles, 7 pass breakups, 1 sack, and 3 interceptions.
Without Wakley on the roster, Raider Damuni is the most likely player to move into the starting lineup. Damuni already got a lot of run at that spot in 2024, he played 241 snaps in 2024.