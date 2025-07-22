BYU September Opponent ECU Suspends Three Players, Two Projected Starters 'Indefinitely'
East Carolina has suspended three players indefinitely after they were arrested on Sunday morning. ECU veteran players Brock Spalding, J.D. Lampley and Preston Carr were arrested on charges of discharging a firearm within city limits according to The Reflector.
Both Lampley and Carr were projected to start along the defensive line for ECU in 2025. Lampley was a preseason all-conference selection for the Pirates. Brock Spalding has tallied 101 receiving yards over the last three seasons. Their statuses for the 2025 season are unknown.
BYU plays ECU in September. Depending on the length of the suspensions, ECU could be without two defensive line starters against BYU. BYU is the fourth game on the schedule for ECU, so the three players would be unavailable against BYU if their suspensions are four games or more.
East Carolina is arguably the most difficult non-conference game on BYU's schedule. The Cougars host Portland State and Stanford before taking on the Pirates in North Carolina. The game at East Carolina will be the first road game for the new BYU quarterback.