BYU September Opponent Stanford Picked Dead Last in ACC Preseason Poll
In September, BYU will take on Stanford in Provo. Stanford will be both the first FBS opponent and the first P4 opponent of the season for BYU. The Cardinal enter the 2025 season with extremely low expectations. In the preseason ACC media poll, Stanford was picked to finish last out of 17 ACC teams.
Standford has undergone a turbulent offseason. Troy Taylor was fired from Stanford back in March and his dismissal sparked a bunch of Standford starters to enter the transfer portal.
In fact, BYU benefitted from the chaos at Stanford. The head coaching change sparked Stanford transfers Bear Bachmeier and Tiger Bachmeier to transfer to BYU. Additionally, Stanford signee Nusi Taumoepeau flipped his commitment from Stanford to BYU. Taumoepeau is now a true freshman on BYU's 2025 roster.
Regardless of BYU's quarterback situation, the Cougars will be favored when Stanford comes into town on September 6th.