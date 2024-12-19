BYU Star Wide Receiver Chase Roberts to Announce His 2025 Decision This Week
While BYU is preparing for the Alamo Bowl against Colorado, BYU star wide receiver Chase Roberts is weighing his future options. Roberts could declare for the NFL Draft or return to BYU for his senior season. Roberts told the media that he will announce his 2025 decision this week.
"I'll announce it this week, in the next couple of days, on social media," Roberts said. "I'm pretty set on a decision, so I'll announce it in the next couple of days."
Roberts will announce his decision before BYU takes on Colorado in the Alamo Bowl. Regardless of his decision, Roberts will play in the Alamo Bowl.
Roberts leads BYU in receiving this season with 843 yards and 51 receptions. He could approach 1,000 yards with a solid showing against Colorado.
Getting Roberts back for the 2025 season would be a major boost for the BYU offense. Roberts would be the undisputed top wide receiver going into next season and allow for young wide receivers like Jojo Phillips, Cody Hagen, Tei Nacua, and LaMason Waller to naturally progress into their roles.
BYU is set to lose Darius Lassiter, who ranks second in receiving yards, to graduation next season. Losing both Lassiter and Roberts would be challenging to overcome and likely would require some additional help from the transfer portal. If Roberts returns, BYU's wide receiver room could be very selective before adding any transfers.