BYU Star Wide Receiver Chase Roberts to Return for Senior Season
On Saturday night, BYU leading wide receiver Chase Roberts announced that he would return for his final season at BYU. After weighing his NFL prospects, Roberts opted to return for one more year at BYU. "It's always been a childhood dream to play at BYU," Roberts said on social media. "Let's run it back for one more year!"
Roberts leads BYU in receiving this season with 843 yards and 51 receptions. He could approach 1,000 yards with a solid showing against Colorado.
Getting Roberts back for the 2025 season is a major boost for the BYU offense. Roberts will be the undisputed top wide receiver going into next season and allow for young wide receivers like Jojo Phillips, Cody Hagen, Tei Nacua, and LaMason Waller to naturally progress into their roles.
BYU is set to lose Darius Lassiter, who ranks second in receiving yards, to graduation after the bowl game. Losing both Lassiter and Roberts would have been challenging to overcome and likely would have required some additional help from the transfer portal. Now that Roberts is set to return, BYU can be very selective before adding any transfer wide receivers.
If BYU is going to add a transfer wide receiver, it will almost surely be a wide receiver with multiple years of eligibility remaining. Two transfer wide receivers to keep an eye on are Kansas State wideout Tre Spivey and Arizona wide receiver Malachi Riley. Both Spivey and Riley were recruited by BYU out of high school.