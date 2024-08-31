BYU Starting Wide Receiver Darius Lassiter Won't Play Against Southern Illinois
BYU starting wide receiver Darius Lassiter will not play against Southern Illinois, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake told Greg Wrubell in his pregame interview. Lassiter won't play due to an eligibility issue and he is expected to be back against SMU next week.
Lassiter is one of BYU's top two or three wide receivers and would have been in the starting lineup. Last year, Lassiter played 10 games for BYU, tallying 29 receptions for 365 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Lassiter is BYU's best wide receiver in contested situations. While he will be missed against Southern Illinois, it's most important to get him back in the lineup against SMU.
