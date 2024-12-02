BYU Tight End Jackson Bowers to Enter the NCAA Transfer Portal
On Monday, BYU tight end Jackson Bowers announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. The former four-star recruit and Arizona native spent two years in the program after signing with the Cougars as part of the 2023 recruiting class. Bowers battled through a few injuries and never cracked the rotation at tight end. Bowers did not record a catch in his two years with the program.
Bowers will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next school.
When Bowers signed with BYU, he was viewed as a potential starter for the BYU offense. He picked the Cougars over finalists Arizona, Washington, Oregon, Alabama, Auburn, and Ole Miss. That never came to fruition, so Bowers will move on to another school.
Bowers is the second BYU player to announce their intentions to enter the transfer portal. BYU wide receiver Kody Epps entered the transfer portal on Monday as a graduate transfer.