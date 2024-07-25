BYU to Air "BYU Football: A Celebration of 100 Seasons" on Saturday
Throughout the 2024 football season, the BYU football program will commemorate the 100 years of BYU football. With just days before BYU kicks off 2024 Fall camp, BYU will air a two-hour special entitled "BYU Football: A Celebration of 100 Seasons". The show will air on Saturday, July 27 from 7-9 PM MDT. The show will be broadcast on BYUtv.
Gameday Activations - Home Games 2024
For every home game in 2024, BYU will honor part of its rich tradition. The Cougars will honor the first bowl team, the national award winners, the national championship team, and more.
- Aug. 31 vs Southern Illinois — BYU will honor the 50th Anniversary and accomplishments of BYU’s first bowl team, the 1974 Fiesta Bowl team.
- Oct. 12 vs Arizona — BYU football’s National Award winners will be featured and honored as part of the 2024 homecoming game against former conference opponent and new Big 12 member Arizona.
- Oct. 18 vs Oklahoma State — BYU’s 1984 National Championship team will be featured and honored marking the 40th Anniversary of finishing No. 1 after going undefeated to win the national title. The game will also commemorate the 50th Anniversary of BYU facing Oklahoma State for the first time in the 1974 Fiesta Bowl.
- Nov. 16 vs Kansas — BYU’s members of the College Football Hall of Fame will be featured and honored when the Cougars take on Kansas in the stadium named after one of those Hall of Fame members, the legendary LaVell Edwards.
