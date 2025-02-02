BYU Veteran Defensive End Logan Lutui Announces Return for 2025 Season
On Saturday, BYU veteran defensive end Logan Lutui announced his plans to return for one more year in 2025. Lutui started three games for BYU in 2024 and he played in all 13 games. In total, he played 336 snaps for the BYU defense in 2024.
Lutui was credited with seven quarterback pressures and seven defensive stops per PFF. He tallied seven tackles, one sack, and one fumble recovery in 2024.
Lutui's return is timely for a BYU defensive line that is set to lose most starters from the 2024 season. Lutui will be a candidate to start at defensive end in 2025.
Lutui came to BYU from Weber State before the 2022 season. Lutui worked his way into the starting lineup for BYU in 2022 before suffering a season-ending injury in September of 2022.
In 2023, Lutui appeared in 10 games for the BYU defense and he started the regular season finale against Oklahoma State. That year, he was credited with five quarterback pressures and three defensive stops.
If Lutui is going to win and maintain the starting job in a room full of young talent, he will need to be more productive as a pass rusher. He had a pressure rate of 4% in 2024 which was one of the lowest rates among BYU defensive lineman. Regardless, having him back in 2025 will be very valuable for a young room of defensive ends.