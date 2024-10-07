No. 14 BYU vs Arizona is Quickly Trending Towards a Sellout
On Saturday, no. 14 BYU hosts Arizona for the first time as a Big 12 foe. This game is important for both teams: the Cougars are looking to remain in the thick of the conference title hunt, and the Wildcats are looking for a bounce-back win after losing to Texas Tech last weekend. FOX's Big Noon Kickoff Show will be onsite to feature the game.
BYU-Arizona is quickly trending towards a sellout. As of early Monday morning, just under 1,000 tickets remain available on the BYU Tickets website, primarily in the North endzone. Only 5 lower bowl tickets remain - the rest are in the upper bowl.
Tickets Available (As of 10/7/24 early morning)
West Side: 13
North Side: 755
East Side: 174
South Side: 42
It's also worth noting that out of the 984 available tickets, 199 are on the very top row of the endzone. BYU typically doesn't make that last row available for sale unless the game is trending towards a sellout.
BYU has sold out both of its home games this season against Southern Illinois and Kansas State. However, those games didn't sellout until a few hours before kickoff. BYU-Arizona will probably sellout a couple days before kickoff.
On the Sunday before the Kansas State game, for example, 2,300 tickets were still available for purchase. On the Sunday before the Southern Illinois game, 1,800 tickets were still available.
Lavell Edwards Stadium is the biggest venue in the Big 12. Renovations were made during the offseason that slightly reduced the total capacity. BYU exceeded that capacity in both home games this season.
Southern Illinois attendance: 63,712
Kansas State attendance: 64,201