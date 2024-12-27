BYU Wide Receiver Darius Lassiter Will Consider Returning For One More Season
Last month, BYU honored 20 seniors on senior night against Houston. One of the players that was honored was BYU senior wide receiver Darius Lassiter. Lassiter had exhausted all NCAA eligibility and was playing his final game at Lavell Edwards Stadium.
That was until last week, when the NCAA issued a blanket waiver granting an additional year of eligibility to all FBS players that played in junior college.
Lassiter started his career in the JUCO ranks, so all of the sudden, he has the option to return to BYU for the 2025 season. He told the media this week that he will come to a decision after the bowl game.
"Yeah, we talked about it a little bit," Lassiter responded to a question about a possible return in 2025. "Their main focus for me was to be ready for the bowl game and then we'll talk about that after the bowl game. If that's something that I would like to do, then we'll see fit and keep going."
Lassiter said there is a "possibility" he would want to return for one more year at BYU.
Lassiter has been BYU's second leading wide receiver in 2024. He has totaled 679 yards and 4 touchdowns on 43 receptions. He will be remembered for his game-winning touchdown catch against Oklahoma State earlier this year.
If Lassiter returns, BYU would have both of its leading wide receivers back in 2025 since Chase Roberts announced his plans to return in 2025. Those two have combined for over 1,500 receiving yards this season.
Lassiter will be forced to sit out the first half of the Alamo Bowl against Colorado after he participated in a fight in the fourth quarter against Houston.