BYU Wide Receiver Koa Eldredge Enters the Transfer Portal
Another member of the BYU football program has entered the transfer portal. On Thursday, BYU wide receiver Koa Eldredge announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Eldgredge, a native of Hawaii, appeared in 16 games over the last two years for BYU. Eldredge was a contributor on special teams for BYU.
Eldredge was recruited to play wide receiver at BYU. He spent time at both safety and wide receiver in his two years with the program. He was listed as a wide receiver on BYU's Spring roster. Over the course of two years in the program, Eldredge played 163 special teams snaps and 4 snaps on defense.
Eldredge is the eighth BYU player to enter the transfer portal since it opened on Wednesday. He is joined in the portal by former BYU players Weston Jones, Nuuletau Sellesin, Carson Tujague, Justice Ena, Nathan Hoke, Nason Coleman, and Landon Rehkow.