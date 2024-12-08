BYU Will Face Colorado in the Alamo Bowl
On Sunday, BYU's bowl destination was confirmed. The Cougars will travel to Texas to take on the Colorado Buffaloes in the Alamo Bowl. The game will kickoff on December 28th and will start at 5:30 PM Mountain Time. BYU-Colorado will be broadcast on ABC. Given the opponent, the television window, and the time, this game will likely draw the best ratings of any BYU game this season.
Going into the weekend, the Cougars were one of four schools in consideration to play in the Alamo Bowl. The Alamo Bowl gets first choice of bowl eligible teams from the Big 12 and the former Pac-12, so the bowl was deciding between BYU/Iowa State and Colorado/Arizona State. Since Iowa State lost to Arizona State, the Cyclones were available to be selected by the Alamo Bowl. Instead, they picked BYU to square off against Colorado.
BYU and Colorado are now conference peers. Typically, bowl games are no played between conference members. However, due to recent conference realignment, all former Pac-12 schools are still tied to their former bowl agreements for this season. That unique circumstance created a path for two Big 12 foes to play each other in the Alamo Bowl.
Even though BYU missed out on the College Football Playoff, the Alamo Bowl is arguably the most prestigious bowl game BYU will have played in since the Cotton Bowl in 1996. The Cougars have a chance to win 11 games for just the second time under Kalani Sitake.