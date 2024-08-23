BYU Will Get a First Look at Future Opponent SMU in Week Zero
The 2024 college football season is here. Week zero actions kicks off in Dublin, Ireland with an ACC matchup between Georgia Tech and Florida State. BYU's first FBS opponent, SMU, is one of only six FBS teams that will be in action this weekend. The Mustangs will travel to Reno, Nevada to take on the Nevada Wolfpack. The game kicks off at 6:00 PM Mountain Time and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
SMU is a heavy favorite over a Nevada team that is coming off a 2-10 season. The Mustangs are currently favored by 26 points.
FPI gives the Mustangs an 86% chance of beating Nevada before returning home to host Houston Christian in week one. According to FPI, there is an 85% chance SMU will be 2-0 when they host BYU in week two.
BYU and SMU will face off on Friday, September 6th. The Cougars will have a short week to prepare for SMU after taking on Southern Illinois in week one. Between the short week and the day BYU will need to travel to Texas, there are a few logistical things working against BYU in this game.
The BYU-SMU game is the most difficult game on BYU's schedule according to FPI. A win in this game would greatly increase BYU's chances of reaching a bowl game.