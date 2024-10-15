BYU Will Not Face Utah Quarterback Cam Rising in Rivalry Game
On Monday evening, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham announced that Utah quarterback Cam Rising suffered a season-ending injury against Arizona State. Earlier in the day, Utah had announced that Rising would be out indefinitely and that Isaac Wilson would be the starter for the foreseeable future.
“Upon further evaluation by our medical staff, Cameron Rising’s injury has unfortunately been deemed season-ending." Whittingham said in a press release. "During his time at Utah, Cam has been both a great player and leader for our program, and he will obviously be missed. Any future developments concerning his collegiate eligibility will be addressed at a later date.”
BYU is set to play Utah in less than a month on November 9th. Utah's announcement confirms that Rising will not play in the rivalry game.
Rising had been very public about his desire to play BYU. When talking about the rivalry during media day, Rising gave BYU some bulletin board material. When asked about the BYU-Utah rivalry, Rising said, "I just wanna go down their and whoop their a** pretty much. That's all I'm focusing on."
Rising was on the roster the last time BYU and Utah squared off in 2021, but he didn't play. The Cougars beat the Utes 26-17 while Rising was on the sideline. That season, Rising lost the quarterback battle to Baylor transfer Charlie Brewer. Rising eventually replaced Brewer as the starter and led Utah to a Pac-12 championship. If the Arizona State game was Rising's last at Utah, he will have never played against BYU.